CryptEx Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $13,055.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.35 or 0.00050386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,420.13 or 0.99953780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

