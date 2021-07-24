Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Cap Hits $2.89 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $37.91 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00836809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00088067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

