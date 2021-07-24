CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Hits Market Capitalization of $974,617.55

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $974,617.55 and approximately $6,967.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00841003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

