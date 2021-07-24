CryptoPing (PING) 24 Hour Volume Hits $109.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $109.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00129926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00145507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,432.49 or 0.99989681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.00890885 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

