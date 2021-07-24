CryptoVerificationCoin One Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 67% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001500 BTC on exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $296,792.61 and approximately $13.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00023009 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003452 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000880 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

