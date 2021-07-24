CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,511 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.16% of CubeSmart worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,633,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

NYSE CUBE opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $49.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

