Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,088 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 203.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Cintas stock opened at $395.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.35. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $293.32 and a 1 year high of $395.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

