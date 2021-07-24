Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 922.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.81.

Shares of TEAM opened at $271.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 336.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.92. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

