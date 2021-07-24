Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 32,380 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,987 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

