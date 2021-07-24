Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 57,609 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Life Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

