Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,601 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

