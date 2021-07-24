Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $206.53 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

