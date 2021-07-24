Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 197.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

NYSE:EW opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $109.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.