Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 245.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of EWBC opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

