Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

