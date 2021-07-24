Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Viasat worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

