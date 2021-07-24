Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 4,564.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKLZ opened at $15.29 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

