Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 40,263 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2,138.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of CyberArk Software worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,696,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.