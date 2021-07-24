Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,585 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $496.63 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.33.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.