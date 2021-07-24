Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 42,241 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,241 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
