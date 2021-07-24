Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 42,241 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,241 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

