CUE Protocol Price Up 43.6% This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $279,555.00 and approximately $11,841.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.70 or 0.00106579 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00129926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00145507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,432.49 or 0.99989681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.00890885 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

