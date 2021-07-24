Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.89% of Culp worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Culp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Culp by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

CULP opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

