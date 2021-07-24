Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $24,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.35.

CMI stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.