Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,631 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Curtiss-Wright worth $23,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $116.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.