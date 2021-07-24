CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $139,195.85 and approximately $12.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 118.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00365565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

