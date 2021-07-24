CVCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,354.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and $66,354.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002302 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00130588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00144630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,932.91 or 0.99594288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00883663 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

