CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

