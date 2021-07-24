CVS Health’s (CVS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. 4,090,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,714. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.