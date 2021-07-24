CyberAgent (CYAGF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

CyberAgent stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 154.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CyberAgent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

