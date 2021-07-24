CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of CyberOptics worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in CyberOptics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CyberOptics stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $292 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

