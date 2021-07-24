Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.40). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,710,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,614,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,939. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

