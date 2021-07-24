Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.40). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05).
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,710,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,614,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,939. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.
