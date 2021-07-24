CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Price Down 2.2% This Week

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, CYCLUB has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. CYCLUB has a market cap of $15.12 million and $247,216.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00143753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.55 or 1.00231152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00885332 BTC.

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

