Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.69). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.