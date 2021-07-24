D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 712,300 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,300 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.13% of XL Fleet worth $26,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 129.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213,423 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter worth $715,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter worth $837,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XL Fleet by 74.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 742,836 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter worth $242,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XL opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59. XL Fleet Corp. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $936.32 million, a P/E ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 0.54.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

