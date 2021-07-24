D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,799 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.