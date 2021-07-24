D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 191.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of DouYu International worth $25,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOYU. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after buying an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

DOYU stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

