D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 29,318 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

