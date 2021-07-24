D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381,911 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.74% of Conduent worth $24,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Conduent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Conduent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.