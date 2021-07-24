D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 361,503 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.76% of G-III Apparel Group worth $25,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

