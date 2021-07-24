D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,756 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $20,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.79. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

