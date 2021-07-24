D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,859 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $21,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.