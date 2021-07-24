D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,875,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,689,826 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.95% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $24,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCO. boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

