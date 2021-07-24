D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 117.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,468 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $27,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $71.00 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

