D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $26,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.94. The company has a market cap of $586.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

