D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $21.16 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,672 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of NortonLifeLock worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

