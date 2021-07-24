D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $22.64 Million Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 901,389 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.03% of NOW worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

