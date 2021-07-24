D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $22.91 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668,500 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $208.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

