D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $24.80 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,835 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of CareTrust REIT worth $24,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 414,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

