D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.44% of Blueprint Medicines worth $25,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,765,000 after acquiring an additional 215,490 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 685.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 245,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

