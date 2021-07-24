D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $25.68 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900,804 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of HollyFrontier worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $353,067,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

HFC stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.